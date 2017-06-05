‘Parts Unknown’ Sent Anthony Bourdain To The Ends Of The Earth

#TV
06.05.17 48 mins ago

CNN

After a break for Memorial Day weekend, Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown‘ came back to the airwaves with a monumental episode. Bourdain was in Antarctica to explore the world of fuelees, wastees, beakers, and carps. That’s Antarctic lingo for vehicle fuelers, clean up crews, scientists, and carpenters, respectively.

Did he like the experience? Seems so. Bourdain lovingly tells us that “Antarctica is the last un-fucked-up place on Earth.”

The whole episode was a hypnotic look into the day-to-day life of the mad ones who choose to call Antartica home. The show also played like Bourdain and CNN’s latest salvo, fired directly at the Trump administration’s ineptitude when it comes to anything science related. Bourdain flat out says in the episode, “at a time when science is held in open contempt, when painfully acquired data is actually being deleted from computers if it conflicts with preconceived policies, these guys are looking at some deep stuff.”

Travel TV fighting battles to preserve science. These are, indeed, strange times in which we live.

CNN

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV
TAGSadventureANTARCTICAanthony bourdainparts unknownTRAVELTV

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP