Shutterstock

John Steinbeck once wrote that “the redwoods, once seen, leave a mark or create a vision that stays with you always.” He carried on that “the feeling they produce is not transferable. From them comes silence and awe.” The Pioneer Cabin Tree, or Tunnel Tree, was one of those great Redwood trees — enticing visitors since 1880 and inspiring that “awe.” And now it’s no more, after 100 mph winds fell the 1,000 year old tree.

The Calaveras Big Trees Association made the announcement on Facebook that around two PM the ancient giant fell to earth. They lamented that “the storm was just too much for it” in their post showing the fallen tree.