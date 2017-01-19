I was hesitant to put this photo up, because I'm embarrassed about the person I was! These photos are 5 years apart. I am constantly setting goals for myself, so I'm constantly improving. At first it was to lose 15kgs, then it was to be able to do a chin up and so on! 5 years on and I'm 56kgs down and couldn't be prouder! That doesn't mean I'll stop, it just means I have to reassess my goals so that I'm always improving. To those that say it's not possible, I say bullshit! It will hurt, it will take time, it will require dedication, sacrifice, discipline and willpower and there will be temptations. But I promise you, every goal you smash will be totally worth it. Never, ever, ever give up! 💛💛💛 #transformation #bodytransformation #gym #training #asn #asnbondi #asnfuelled #asndomination #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitchick #fitnessmotivation #gym #dedication #strongnotskinny #fattofit #goals #weightloss #myweightlossjourney #muscles #asnbondi #asn #asnfuelled #asndomination #fitnessaddict #skinsa400 #proud #determined #personaltraining #summerbody #justdoit #nevergiveup #motivated #motivationmonday #motivationbyhayley

A photo posted by H A Y L E Y W E S T O B Y (@hayleywestoby) on Nov 1, 2015 at 11:40am PST