This Brewery Hopes To Ruin Richard Spencer’s Florida Event With Beer

The realization that racism still runs rampant in our society is very sobering, and Alligator Brewing Co. is about to make sure that never changes.

As if he were a hurricane, Florida has declared a state of emergency ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s visit to the University of Florida. Florida Governer Rick Scott saw what happened in Charlottesville, Va. earlier in the year and is not willing to risk a recurrence, thus, the state is beefing up security, costing them a ton of money.

In an attempt to refuse the nationalists an audience, Alligator Brewing Co. has issued an ingenious perk for ditching the speech and trading in your ticket: free beer. The company issued the statement above on Instagram Thursday.

After catching wind of the brewery’s attempt at thwarting the speech that the University of Florida initially declined, Spencer and his gang changed the ticketing procedure to prevent people from getting passes before the actual day of the speech, but the company’s zeal has not been dampened.

Although the university is being forced to host Spencer and his gang, university President Ken Fuchs issued a statement on YouTube to discourage people from coming to the event, saying, “The values of our university are not shared by Mr. Spencer, the National Policy Institute, or his followers.”

Whatever your beliefs and no matter how many people do or do not show up, free beer sounds way doper than any speech and the Alligator Brewery Co. is sure to be packed all day Thursday.