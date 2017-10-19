This Brewery Hopes To Ruin Richard Spencer’s Florida Event With Beer

#Florida
10.18.17 20 mins ago

The realization that racism still runs rampant in our society is very sobering, and Alligator Brewing Co. is about to make sure that never changes.

As if he were a hurricane, Florida has declared a state of emergency ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s visit to the University of Florida. Florida Governer Rick Scott saw what happened in Charlottesville, Va. earlier in the year and is not willing to risk a recurrence, thus, the state is beefing up security, costing them a ton of money.

In an attempt to refuse the nationalists an audience, Alligator Brewing Co. has issued an ingenious perk for ditching the speech and trading in your ticket: free beer. The company issued the statement above on Instagram Thursday.

After catching wind of the brewery’s attempt at thwarting the speech that the University of Florida initially declined, Spencer and his gang changed the ticketing procedure to prevent people from getting passes before the actual day of the speech, but the company’s zeal has not been dampened.

Although the university is being forced to host Spencer and his gang, university President Ken Fuchs issued a statement on YouTube to discourage people from coming to the event, saying, “The values of our university are not shared by Mr. Spencer, the National Policy Institute, or his followers.”

Whatever your beliefs and no matter how many people do or do not show up, free beer sounds way doper than any speech and the Alligator Brewery Co. is sure to be packed all day Thursday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSAlligator Brewing Co.FLORIDAKen FuchsNational Policy InstituteRACISMRichard SpencerUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDAwhite nationalism

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 11 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 12 hours ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP