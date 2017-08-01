A ‘Rick And Morty’ Fan Reverse-Engineered McDonalds’ Szechuan Sauce

Adult Swim

Back in 1998, as a limited time promotion, McDonald’s debuted a Szechuan sauce for its McNuggets, as a tie-in to Mulan. It came and went the way of many food products in the ’90s, until it became a running joke in Rick And Morty to the point that co-creator Justin Roiland got the few remaining jugs of it from McDonald’s itself and internet cooking shows attempted to make their own versions of the sweet elixir. Now a fan thinks he’s gotten closer to the true flavor.

Unearthed by Skillet, this sauce is a sort of tribute instead of an outright recipe-cracking. Even if they haven’t cracked it, though, this is a heck of a sauce from Redditor Xeropoint:

Mince 6 cloves of Garlic and sweat (heat them up in a skillet)

add 4 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

add soy sauce to taste (DO NOT USE LOW SODIUM SAUCE)

add 2 tablespoon Plum Sake (Drink additional 3 oz Plum Sake)

Reduce sauce slightly (Drink additional 1.5 oz Plum Sake)

3 1/2 tablespoons cock sauce (Sriracha)

add 2 tablespoon brown sugar

Red pepper flakes to taste

Minced Ginger to taste

Consume remaining Plum Sake Simmer that shit for a solid 5 minutes, stirring pretty much constantly. The brown sugar helps it keep the proper consistency, so it’s important to use. Play around with the recipe to your taste. Might want more or less balsamic vinegar. Might want more or more Plum Sake. I’d definitely recommend you make it several times to figure out your own flavor.

It’s hard to argue with something like that drizzled all over your nuggets. Interestingly, in light of claims that the secret sauce is just a mix of sweet-and-sour and barbecue sauces, this straddles both: The plum, ginger, red pepper and soy are classic duck sauce ingredients, while brown sugar, vinegar and hot peppers (in Sriracha form, in this case, but the sauce everyone loves uses red jalapenos), are straight from classic barbecue and Tex-Mex. You might want to forget the nuggs and see how this comes across slathered across a nice rack of ribs.

(via Skillet)