The Ringling Bros. Circus said goodbye to fans and tradition on Sunday after almost 150 years in business entertaining people from all walks of life with high-flying acts and animal routines. In January, the parent company Feld Entertainment (who bought the circus back in 1967) announced that they were choosing to close the circus based on declining attendance and rising overhead costs to keep the company running. Kenneth Feld explained the decision by saying,

“We all have to embrace change. But there is a love for the circus that will never die. Our family has given a half century of life to something that would have ended 50 years ago.”

The circus’ last show, which was attended by former employees and other people connected with the company over the years, took place at Nassau Colosseum in New York. The owners called the final show a “celebration” and blamed the more technological hobbies of younger generations for causing the decline in interest of the show.

The Ringling Bros. Twitter account and some fans shared a few final moments from the show online as things progressed. The last show ever of The Greatest Show On Earth included their signature big cats and aerial acts, among other featured performers.