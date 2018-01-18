Why Slovenia Is The Perfect Destination For Living The #VanLife

Of all the places I’ve seen on this incredible planet of ours, Slovenia is the most magical and fairytale-like. If I hadn’t been there myself this past year, I don’t know if I’d believe it. But I must urge you: If you’re planning one grand adventure this year, make it Slovenia.

A small nation tucked just above Croatia and beneath Austria, it also shares a borders with Italy. The Julian Alps cut through the northwest of the country, the Mediterranean hugs it in the south, vineyards spill across it’s lower plains, while the rugged Triglav National Park holds the high ground.

There is a little bit of everything and everything is a “must see.” Which is why the only way to see this country is to drive it.

Around the time we booked our tickets to Slovenia, I discovered a company called Nest Campers operating in the country. My boyfriend and I are no strangers to the #vanlife, so it was a no-brainer to check them out.

Turns out, the company is run by a young couple who spent years designing their campers for efficiency, before putting them out on the road. They take the international camper van scene to a whole new level and give you the comfort of your own little home while you’re touring.

Needless to say, I vibed with them and booked us a van.

We picked the nest Cuckoo Van for a five-day excursion through Triglav National Park and I cannot imagine doing it any other way. The ability to pull off and make lunch next to the river, to take a nap in the middle of the day, to pick a campsite last minute, and to stay at that campsite as long as we liked were huge parts of what made our trip so special.

It gave us the freedom of traveling as if we were at home, with the purpose of exploring a country we’d never seen. What follows below is a diary — in words and photos — of our route and the many must-see stops along the way: