Rogue Says ‘Happy Holidays’ With A Candy Bar In A Bottle

Shutterstock

Beer and chocolate are two of the greatest vices ever created. They are also perfectly paired together to create a taste explosion. Well, not all beer and chocolate. An IPA and a chunk of dark chocolate would be fairly repulsive. But a dark, roasted stout and a hazelnut chocolate bar? Now we’re onto something.

What if someone decided to combine the two? You’d likely think this mad scientist was involved in some sort of dark, evil magic. That would just be too good to be true. Well, the happily off-kilter folks at Oregon’s Rogue Ales & Spirits announced they have decided to combine their popular Chocolate Stout with their Hazelnut Brown Nectar to create Hazelutely Choctabulous, which is pretty much the closest thing to a candy bar in beer form. Check it out: