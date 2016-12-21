12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

Rogue Says ‘Happy Holidays’ With A Candy Bar In A Bottle

12.21.16 1 day ago

Shutterstock

Beer and chocolate are two of the greatest vices ever created. They are also perfectly paired together to create a taste explosion. Well, not all beer and chocolate. An IPA and a chunk of dark chocolate would be fairly repulsive. But a dark, roasted stout and a hazelnut chocolate bar? Now we’re onto something.

What if someone decided to combine the two? You’d likely think this mad scientist was involved in some sort of dark, evil magic. That would just be too good to be true. Well, the happily off-kilter folks at Oregon’s Rogue Ales & Spirits announced they have decided to combine their popular Chocolate Stout with their Hazelnut Brown Nectar to create Hazelutely Choctabulous, which is pretty much the closest thing to a candy bar in beer form. Check it out:

TAGSBEERCANDYCHOCOLATEDRINKSFOOD

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP