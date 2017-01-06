Are you hungry for adventure? Got an eye for the extraordinary? An undiscovered storyteller? YES? Apply for our Extraordinary Instagram intern-ship! To apply, post an extraordinary travel photo or video on Instagram, tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and using #ExtraordinaryExplorer. Applicants must be 21 and over. T&Cs apply.
If you’ve been searching for a job that’s tolerable even if you aren’t dosing LSD at your desk, then drop everything and check this out. No, really, just drop whatever you’re holding. Cup of coffee? Let it go. Drop them file folders too. Because you’re going to apply for this Instagram Intern job and spend the entire summer on a cruise ship having the best time ever.
