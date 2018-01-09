This Festival Photographer Strives To Capture People As They Truly Are

If you were at the Dirtybird Campout West this year and you were one of thousands in the audience for the Family Set, you saw Ryan Farber (AKA Ryan Forever) hit the stage and turn the party. When he dropped his track “Nasty” that was it; everyone lost their ish. The next week, Dirtybird signed the track and put him on the lineup for Dirty Bird Campout East, this February.

But, Farber isn’t new to the music scene. In his mid-twenties, this talented dude is a popular Philly photographer — known best for his work with musicians, festivals and on the club scene. But, he was involved in music before he ever even picked up a camera, so it’s no wonder he can take control of the tables and an audience and get people on their feet. A multi-talented renaissance man, a love for the visual arts and music runs through everything Farber does — intersecting in a variety of creative ways.

Sometimes you’ll find him taking intimate photos of artists backstage, and other times you’ll catch him directing and editing videos for a musical act. His creativity is endless.

We were lucky enough to catch Farber this week, between bouts of inspiration to talk about his dual careers in music and photography. He explained his beef with the term EDM and dropped some knowledge for people looking to get into the music festival game. Scan through what he had to say and check out these hot pics. We’re sure that you will hear more from the man in the future.

Ryan Farber

