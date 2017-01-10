A Photographer’s View On Finding His Clarity And Purpose Through Art

Ryan Muirhead

I’d been planning to take the weekend off when I received a response to an e-mail I sent photographer Ryan Muirhead. He said he was snowed in and could talk if I was available.

“When?” I asked.

“Now,” he replied.

For the next 20 minutes, Ryan and I spoke about his journey into photography and his views on the often unspoken, tiny tragedies of life. His brave and honest answers to my questions kept me thinking long after we got off the phone. We shared moments in which we felt clarity in our respective lives and raved about some of our favorite books. There was snow on the ground for both of us; him in Portland, Oregon and me, in West Virginia.

Check the interview, below!