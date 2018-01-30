Getty Image

There’s something about the way Nusret Gökçe, AKA Salt Bae, sprinkles seasoning that just gets everyone going. Not only is he pretty hot, he’s got some high profile celebrity friends, and, now, a NYC restaurant. He looks great doing what he does and while we could watch him all day, apparently not everyone was fully pleased with their visits to Salt Bae’s steak house.

According to reviews, the food is largely “aight,” but the experience is definitely one to write home about. Actor Luke Evans recounted the story of his visit to the restaurant on The Late Late Show With James Corden — likening the Turkish chef to the Messiah because of the way people were fanning out over him and passing them their babies as if he might to bless them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everything is much more funny when it’s said with a British accent, and Evans’s account of people going to the restaurant to see Bae do “this bizarre thing which ten and a half million people love” instead of visiting because of the food creates a visual that’s as hilarious as it is accurate, according to quite a few other reviews.

Vice noted that Instagram-ability is very important. If you didn’t take dope pics of your food and/or the celebrity chef did you even eat?

“Flamboyance is part of the brand and customers appear happy to get their money’s worth at least by the number of photos they can snap.” – Liz Cookman, Munchies

Even heard of dinner theater? You go for the entertainment, not the food, and you’ve saved yourself some gas money, at least, by getting your food and entertainment in one place.

This dude Nusr-Et sounds economically prudent — he passes the costs on to you!

“Service was included on our tab, which had zoomed to $320 for two, including a rather small glass of red Turkish wine for each of us. We went away still hungry. Even for a steakhouse, that seemed expensive. Though for dinner and a play on a date night, maybe the price is right.” – Robert Sietsema, Eater NYC

It’s unfortunate that the food isn’t exquisite to some, but being compared a movie character from The Godfather is super swaggy, for the Bae.