Wasteland

These Photos From Japan’s Snow Festival Will Warm Up Your Wanderlust

02.07.17 50 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Yesterday, the Sapporo Snow Festival kicked off in Sapporo, Japan. The week-long festival draws millions of people to see the elaborate snow sculptures modeled after famous buildings and celebrities. This year one of the draws is a statue of President Trump (which is sure to be considered, “sad!” or definitely “fake snow” by the president in the near future).

Trump og Darth Vader på plass i Sapporo.. #sapporosnowfestival

A photo posted by Mikko Kokslien (@mikkokokslien) on

TAGSa year of festivalsARTfestivalSnowTRAVEL

