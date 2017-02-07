Yesterday, the Sapporo Snow Festival kicked off in Sapporo, Japan. The week-long festival draws millions of people to see the elaborate snow sculptures modeled after famous buildings and celebrities. This year one of the draws is a statue of President Trump (which is sure to be considered, “sad!” or definitely “fake snow” by the president in the near future).
These Photos From Japan’s Snow Festival Will Warm Up Your Wanderlust
Reblogged this on balabhaska and commented:
Snow wonders
Ice magic to eyes