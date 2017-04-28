Battling Through A Fear Of Heights, With Help From A Champion Climber

Uproxx

My foot slipped and my heart dropped to my stomach. I froze, clinging to the side of the wall, my fingers aching. I looked up, Could I reach the next hand hold? It seemed so far away. And then I made my biggest mistake. I looked down.

Instant vertigo washed over me as I imagined the snap of my neck, striking the ground below. It looked like miles to the bottom of the climbing floor gym, days. Adrenaline coursed through my body, and I began to tremble. I couldn’t do this.

“I want to get down now!” I said shakily, calling to the instructor. “Um… NOW.”

I was eight feet off the ground.

Shutterstock

It seemed like I was this high, though.