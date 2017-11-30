Saturday Nights Are Getting Way More Live, With SNL’s New Wine

#Drinks #Food #SNL
11.30.17

Staying home on a Saturday night isn’t always the most exciting option. Yet over the last 43 years, Saturday Night Live has gotten us to stay in during prime drinking and socializing time throughout the fall, winter, and spring, year after year. It’s kind of miraculous when you think about the staying power of a sketch comedy show through the generations.

Now, SNL is giving us another reason to stay in on Saturday nights: Wine. SNL just launched a line of wine to tempt you to stay in next Saturday to watch SNL with a bottle of red or white. Their collaboration with Lot 18 released four bottles that’ll set you back $18-$20 a pop. The Merlot, Chardonnay, Beaujolais, and red blend all have specialty labels commemorating three iconic sketch characters and the show.

According to Lot 18’s tasting notes, ‘Stefon Beaujolais’ has “enticing aromas of blue fruit and candied violet are followed by red plum, red cherry, and light blueberry flavors plus a hint of black pepper on the palate.” We sorta thought that this one would smell and taste more like the bar at Slice or Taste but candied violets are okay too. We guess.

