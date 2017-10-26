‘Saved By The Max’ LA Has Locked In A Location And Is Coming Soon

NBC

Back in December, we reported that “Saved By The Max,” the Saved By The Bell pop-up restaurant would be having its “final semester” in Chicago. Well, like any good TV twist, the founders of the pop-up have decided not to cancel it just yet. Instead, they’re moving the restaurant to LA. Now Zack Morris stans on the left coast will get a chance to dine at the restaurant based on the hit teen comedy as the pop-up begins its journey on the coast closest to Bayside.

“The journey of Saved by The Max never fails to amaze us,” Derek Berry one of the restaurant partners said in a press release. “To see it evolve from fan idea turned overnight social media craze, to an entire sold out year of operations in Chicago, and now coming full circle with a move to the show’s hometown of LA is nothing short of a dream come true for us all. It’s a real testament to the enduring popularity and legacy of the show.”