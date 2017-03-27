“The making of single malt whisky is a sort of alchemy; the making of truly great single malt whisky is a form of magic.”
It’s hard to think of Germany and not envision frothy steinkrugs overflowing with amber-hued beer. France elicits images of delicate bubbles, floating up a flute of champagne. Russia makes you shiver as you remember the razor-sharp sensations of drinking good, cold vodka.
And then there’s Scotland. Long-haired cows roam the mountains like mopey hippies. Icy lakes give way to barren mountains and, eventually, the crashing violence of the northern Atlantic. From this land of jagged beauty comes one of the great drinks — Scotch whisky.
The complexity and depth of a decent single-malt whisky [whisky when it’s made in Scotland, whiskey everywhere else] is hard to overstate. It can be peaty or smoky or smooth; it can be spicy or oaky or nutty. In honor of National Scotch Day, let’s look at seven iconic distilleries, each well worth your time and the effort of getting to.
TULLIBARDINE
On the A9, between Stirling and Perth, there’s a village in the Scottish Lowlands that likes to call itself the “Gateway to the Highlands.” It seems almost like an affectation, because the town of Blackford is so tiny that the Tullibardine distillery is its unarguable epicenter.
Originally one of Scotland’s oldest breweries, Tullibardine has been around since the 1400s. Even if you don’t drink, the grounds alone are worth a visit for their medieval history. In 1949, they started distilling whisky, sourcing their water from a nearby natural spring, and their product is now renowned worldwide.
I love Single Malt Scotch’s!!!
Dalmore. Go to Dalmore in Ross-shire, Scotland.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous Oh, yes! Dalmore is a great one. I also love their logo with huge stag.
Talisker is great but Edradour in Pitlochry is smaller and therefore much more of an intimate setting.
@Mr Banana Grabber nice recommendation!
Definitely a bucket list for me. Lagavulin is one of my favorites of the Islay along with Laphroaig. Going north, I have always loved Talisker because of just how SPICY it is (a friend once said that was a 9/10 on the “tastes like bandaids” scale, though) It would be so much fun to take a bunch of tours, go golfing, and maybe throw a few flies on the River Tay.
I do have to say, though, money wise I’ve been a huge fan of bourbon’s lately thanks to an Uproxx article a few months ago. Unfortunately, bourbons are a little cheaper than scotch, but I’ll definitely have to try a few bottles of these listed (before I get over there to try them myself).
Islay is awesome, you have Lagavulin, Laphroaig and Ardbeg all within a stone’s throw of each other.
Talisker is my go to Scotch. For an Islands whisky it’s just what I want spice and sea. Arran is also a favorite.
I know what you mean price wise, I’m in Europe so it is slightly cheaper to drink good scotch at the moment instead of bourbon. I usually go with Bulleit or Four Roses for mixing and then stick to rye for sipping on the American end. But, scotch wise it’s all cheaper, for the time being anyway until the Brexit kicks in and it’s all taxed again.
I can’t even GET Four Roses here in my theocracy masquerading as a state of the USA unless i order a case of it through the state-owned system. Thankfully neighboring states aren’t quite as restrictive and have store strategically placed near the state lines. :)
I’ve not tried Arran, I’ll have to check them out.