Sometime on the afternoon of December 25th — or the evening of the 24th if your one of those families that can’t wait until Christmas morning — you probably noticed a slight guilty feeling in the wake of present-opening fury. Garbage bags full of shredded wrapping paper, Christmas cards with messages you barely glanced at, and enough cardboard boxes to build a small fort.

My family was feeling something very similar after the last couple holidays. The eight or nine of us would sit together, passing around gifts, one after another, ultimately leading to a distinct, lingering sense of disappointment. We were another American family epitomizing all the wasteful consumerism that Charlie Brown once lamented. We sat together, each with a small pile of dress socks, sweater vests, and flannel pajama pants. It was a fast food version of Christmas — a bunch of empty calories, bought out of convenience, wolfed down in a hurry, and completely unsatisfying.

After witnessing this, my girlfriend floated the idea to adapt a ‘Secret Santa’ policy, completely reversing our long-standing tradition of conventional gift-giving. With everyone in the family on board, six months later we all drew names from a hat, with a couple of people acting as surrogates for the out-of-state relatives. Whomever’s name you drew, that was the person you bought a present for ($100 cap). No exceptions.

Well, there was one exception: Grandma. We all agreed to let her do whatever she wanted, because she’s Grandma. This is more commonly known as the Grandma Clause. That proviso aside, the exchange was a smashing success. Here’s why it works: