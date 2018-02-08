Uproxx

Sex is awesome. And though there are enough unique things to do while getting busy that you probably can’t fit them all into a single session, the whole shebang really isn’t all that complicated. You know, there are only so many body parts in play. This is probably why even though tastes differ, certain sex toys remain trendy among consumers. Sweet spots don’t change as quickly as food trends.

Based on sales information from 1.5 million unique buyers who ordered 6.5 million items through their website, Online retailer Adam & Eve determined the best-selling sex toy in every state. You might be surprised to see what’s tickling fancies in your home state.