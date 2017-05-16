Shake Shack

For decades, McDonald’s was the place to get fast food breakfast. If you found yourself awake early enough to get it (sometimes it was difficult), there was nothing better than an Egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and one of those tiny orange juice cups with the tinfoil lid. The restaurant chain started serving breakfast in 1972 and since then, every other major fast food chain has jumped on the breakfast bandwagon. Stop in anywhere from Dunkin’ Donuts to Burger King to Taco Bell and you can get your pre-lunch fix.

But for years one place you couldn’t get breakfast was the original location of beloved burger chain Shake Shack. That is, until now. Watch out, Ronald: Shake Shack is coming for you!

If you’ve flown out of (or into) JFK (or visited its various transit locations) in the early morning hours, there’s a good chance you’ve already been lucky enough to try one of Shake Shack’s breakfast items. That location has been serving breakfast sandwiches and other morning favorites since 2014. But, for some reason, Shake Shack waited until now to launch a breakfast menu at the original restaurant in Madison Square Park.

The chain officially announced in a press release that it would begin serving breakfast on May 22nd from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.