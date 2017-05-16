The McDonald's You Know Is About To Change

Shake Shack Is Taking Aim At McDonald’s By Expanding Their Breakfast

05.16.17 1 hour ago

Shake Shack

For decades, McDonald’s was the place to get fast food breakfast. If you found yourself awake early enough to get it (sometimes it was difficult), there was nothing better than an Egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and one of those tiny orange juice cups with the tinfoil lid. The restaurant chain started serving breakfast in 1972 and since then, every other major fast food chain has jumped on the breakfast bandwagon. Stop in anywhere from Dunkin’ Donuts to Burger King to Taco Bell and you can get your pre-lunch fix.

But for years one place you couldn’t get breakfast was the original location of beloved burger chain Shake Shack. That is, until now. Watch out, Ronald: Shake Shack is coming for you!

If you’ve flown out of (or into) JFK (or visited its various transit locations) in the early morning hours, there’s a good chance you’ve already been lucky enough to try one of Shake Shack’s breakfast items. That location has been serving breakfast sandwiches and other morning favorites since 2014. But, for some reason, Shake Shack waited until now to launch a breakfast menu at the original restaurant in Madison Square Park.

The chain officially announced in a press release that it would begin serving breakfast on May 22nd from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Shake Shack

Around The Web

TAGSDRINKSFAST FOODFOODlifeMCDONALDSNEW YORKshake shack

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP