‘Sharkwater’ Filmmaker Rob Stewart Has Been Found Dead At 37 After Going Missing During A Scuba Dive

Managing Editor, Trending
02.04.17

The body of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart has been found off the Florida Keys according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Sharkwater documentarian had been reported missing on Tuesday following a deep sea scuba dive to visit the wreckage of the Queen of Nassau, with authorities spending the week searching for him. He was 37.

Stewart’s film Sharkwater was released in 2006 and helped raise awareness against shark finning, helping to lead many countries to ban it worldwide by 2013. His follow-up would have been titled Revolution according to Variety and would’ve expanded his efforts to “at-risk ecosystems,” the environment, and possible solutions to the problem. The status of the film is still up in the air and Stewart’s family released an official statement on his passing on the Sharkwater official site:

Rob has been found, peacefully in the ocean. There are no words. We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped search, and happy that Rob passed while doing what he loved. We are working on how best to honour his incredible work. The Stewart family kindly asks that they are given some private time to grieve.

