The body of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart has been found off the Florida Keys according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Sharkwater documentarian had been reported missing on Tuesday following a deep sea scuba dive to visit the wreckage of the Queen of Nassau, with authorities spending the week searching for him. He was 37.

Body of diver Mr Stewart reportedly found @ depth of 220 ft by ROV assist to Key Largo Vol Fire Dept. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 4, 2017

Stewart’s film Sharkwater was released in 2006 and helped raise awareness against shark finning, helping to lead many countries to ban it worldwide by 2013. His follow-up would have been titled Revolution according to Variety and would’ve expanded his efforts to “at-risk ecosystems,” the environment, and possible solutions to the problem. The status of the film is still up in the air and Stewart’s family released an official statement on his passing on the Sharkwater official site: