Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Commercial Was A Disaster

A Surprisingly Tone Deaf Shea Moisture Ad Is Causing An Uproar Among Devoted Customers

Trending Writer
04.24.17

Shea Moisture

Another week, another well-established company completely mucking up what they hoped would be a routine advertising rollout. This time, in the wake of Pepsi, it’s Shea Moisture coming under fire for a decidedly tone deaf ad. In the spot, which some customers are more upset about than others, two white women and one black women smile and touch their hair in a normal “hey this is a great hair commercial way!” but it doesn’t pan out as normally as any other hair commercial. The latter, who is the target consumer that the company was specifically founded for, talks in the spot about how she was bullied because of her natural hair.

Which would be a great message in line with the company’s long-time values if it weren’t for the other half of the commercial, where the white women confess to to disliking their hair sometimes because of limpness or drab color. The message — to “break free from hair hate” — would be an uplifting tag line if it didn’t implicitly equate being bullied because of natural hair with disliking your hair because of a lack of volume. Devoted customers of the brand, suffice to say, were not happy about that comparison.

Around The Web

TAGSinternet reactionsnatural hairshea moisture

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 4 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 7 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP