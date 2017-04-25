Understanding The Uproar Over Shea Moisture And ‘Hair Hate’

Unsplash

Over 10 years ago I made the decision to go “natural.” As in stopping my monthly visits to the hair salon to get my hair straightened with the use of relaxers chock full of chemicals so harsh that they would burn my scalp with each application. By that point, I’d been getting a relaxer for five years but was ready to embrace my afro-textured tresses. It was a tough journey. Unlike today, store shelves weren’t stocked with products specifically designed for my hair type, which made washing and styling a chore that took an entire day to get right and required black women to become kitchen chemists. We whipped up mayonnaise, eggs and all sorts of other ingredients you were more likely to find in a cake to get our hair right. But as more black women began going natural, more products started popping up in stores. Shea Moisture was one of them.

This week, the company released a completely ridiculous commercial meant to appeal to a broader consumer base. The ad was all about “hair hate” and featured a blonde woman, a redhead and bi-racial woman with what’s known as “good hair,” or a looser curl pattern that’s more accepted than afro-textured hair. The actress with the curls said people made fun of her and used to throw things to see if it would stick in her hair. The blonde woman explained how hard it was styling her hair all while sliding her fingers through long straight tresses — unimpeded. The redhead confessed she dyed her hair platinum blonde for seven years.

Such struggle stories! The commercial angered black women with afro-hair who primarily make up Shea Moisture’s consumers and brings the company upwards of $200 million a year.

Now here’s the problem. A commercial about hair hate didn’t feature any black women with afro-textured hair. It all sounds trivial, but I can’t recall anyone telling blonde and redheaded women that their hair was inappropriate for the workplace. Earlier this year, a study confirmed something black women have known since we were kidnapped, enslaved and conditioned to believe that our kinky hair was the worst — there’s bias.