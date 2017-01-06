Shower Beer Has Arrived To Save Us All From Dry Showers

12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

01.06.17

Snask

At some point in your life, you’ve probably sipped a beer in the shower. It’s not something you’re likely proud of, but it’s actually fairly common (especially among Uproxx writers). If you ever lived with roommates who were ready to head out for the night just as you were getting home from work, you might have brought a beer or two into the shower at some point. It’s efficient!

There are even products designed to help you drink beer in the shower. SipCaddy is a removable cup holder that sticks right to your shower wall and is designed to hold beer bottles and cans, cups and even wine glasses (if you’re feeling classy).

