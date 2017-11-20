I love Thanksgiving. I love the food — those fall flavors genuinely appeal to me — and I love the process. A day of gluttony and family? Yeah, I can get behind that. Pretty strong sweet spot for me.
I used to cook the full meal, with a dozen or so classic dishes. It was full throttle and though I never fully screwed anything up, nothing was spectacular. Now, I specialize. I do four dishes and I nail them: potatoes au gratin, sage-sausage stuffing, homemade ice cream with sweet potato pie, and molasses corn bread. I’ll probably make a gravy too, because it’s important to me and who knows what the person assigned gravy will do.
In fact, all sides are pretty important to me. Turkey, I could take or leave, but a good cranberry sauce? That feels crucial. Which made me want to ask our writers how they felt about different Thanksgiving side dishes. Not surprisingly, they had strong opinions.
THE RANTS
Vince Mancini: Screw turkey…AND mashed potatoes
My first food rant would be against turkey, which, even under ideal circumstances, carries with it a pound of dry, worthless breast meat (I wouldn’t even know where to begin this argument with anyone who liked white meat better than dark, sad bastards who’ve probably never orgasmed). I know, I know, brine it, fry it, drown it in gravy — I’ve heard all the arguments. Bottom line, turkey breast is always going to be something you have to prepare twice in order for it to be any good. A prime rib or any standing rib roast is just so much better. “But turkey is great!” Yeah, but would you choose it over prime rib? “Well no, but…”
Exactly. Turkey is great, as long as you don’t factor in opportunity costs. Anyway, I’m pretty sure 10 people have already written that rant, so I’m going to serve you up another magma hot holiday hot take instead: F*ck mashed potatoes. No, I know, much like turkey, mashed potatoes are sacrosanct on account of you eat them every year and they taste great as a vessel for butter and gravy. Look, you’re not wrong. But would you honestly rather have mashed potatoes than scalloped or au gratin? Mashed potatoes are baby food. Four bites and you’re tired of them. Cut ’em up. Add some sauce. Add some cheese. Throw them in the broiler and give them a nice crust. Give those things some texture and flavor, prove you don’t hate yourself. This isn’t Edwardian Ireland, you can do better than textureless potatoes boiled in water.
Easy chitterlings, or shitlin’s so glad no one eats them in my family anymore.
Going to grandma’s early meant you got a chance to taste test, but also meant you smelled them damn things cooking. Dont go the day before or you would smell them being “cleaned”(nothing that smells like that will ever be clean).
I’m a pie loyalist, since my grandmother passed I cant touch another sweet potato pie, I dont care who made it. Hers was perfection.
I’ve had sweet potato pie every birthday since I was 16. The best. Let me know if grandma had a secret recipe you feel like sharing!
Thankfully my family has never had to experience a sweet potato and marshmallow abomination; we’ve always had boiled and mashed rutabagas with butter instead because we’re Canadian with European ancestry, eh?
Of course Zois doesn’t like stuffing
I miss my granny’s oyster dressing the most. I still have to have the broccoli and cheesy rice casserole and deviled eggs so I often end up making them myself.
Fuck you, Vince. Both turkey and mashed taters are the shit. And if you choose cheesy potatoes over mashed, you’re a fucking piece of human garbage. So take your scalloped and your au gratin and stick them up your ass. And fuck the guy who hates stuffing. Stuffing is delicious, just like turkey and mashed potatoes. (Please note that I am not actually angry over this at all; I like my shit, you like yours. It’s all good.)
Stuffing is the reason, and metaphor, for the holiday. That’s the only thing I really love about dinner. I love cooking the turkey – from the brine to the roasting to the carving – and I love the arguments about why turkey actually tastes good because it does when cooked under even the most moderate, no frills standards (brine yes, fry no). I agree with Vince that there isn’t any circumstance that I’d turn down a nice horseradish crusted medium rare prime rib in favor of the breast meat of a modern day dinosaur, though)
The best (and least caloric, most creative) thanksgiving tradition we have is naming the turkey. Usually someone who is famous for screwing up or screwing over people. This year i think we’re just going with America.
I’m doing a sous vide, deep fried turkey porchetta this year. Hopefully that solves the issue of dry bland breast meat.
I typically side with Vince’s food opinions 50% of the time, but I’m with him 100% on this. Turkey blows in general (the dark meat is passable) and mashed potatoes are absolutely worthless.
The Thanksgiving Meal That Will Make Your Own Family Want to Bone You:
1. Ditch the turkey roast a motherf***ing DUCK or GOOSE. Salt and pepper, stuff the cavity with some pitted raw cherries (or raisins), onions, and carrots. Serve the veg on the side and use the cherries for the gravy.
Save the duck fat and once it’s chilled, use it in place of mayo for duck sandwiches after the holiday.
2. Charred brussel sprouts and bacon: Cook the bacon with some red onion until crisp. Halve the sprouts and cook them flat side down in a heavy cast iron pan until slightly burnt. Add olive oil or a bit of butter as needed. Don’t par-boil those things or you’ll have mush. You still want some crunch.
3. Gravy: Use the duck juices, chicken stock, some cherry beer, and the cherries you roasted in the duck.
4. Keep the yams but just roast them in their skins. Leave the marshmallows and other sugary crap out.
5. Stuffing: I can take it or leave it, but try to use the duck fat to cook it. Also, your breakfast sausage stuffing can go to hell. Use something with some flavor like chorizo or merguez. Cornbread and chorizo stuffing is great.
Final Rant: Potatoes overall are as worthless as iceburg lettuce, in that they should only be used as a delivery vegetable for other more tasty items (lettuce wraps, Irish nachos, etc.). Au gratin or boulangere potatoes are at least doing something to them with seasoning, but it’s still bland as shit compared to other options.
That potato and beet salad dish looked amazing, and that’s because potatoes are given the backseat.
Happy Thanksgiving, bishes.
You could always make potatoes Anna which has the main ingredient as butter, which is hard to top
Vince, Vince, Vince. I know it must have been hard growing up eating ravioli for the holidays in Fresno but turkey and mashed potatoes are amazing. The problem is most people are lazy, don’t care or simply creatures of habit and make these two dishes without much though. Done well (and we have full turkey dinners at home randomly through the year) both are very enjoyable. Of course a rib roast or au gratin potatoes are amazing but not because turkey or mashed potatoes aren’t.
Also – fuck lazy ass green bean casserole. Never had that growing up and was dismayed as an adult when people would really serve this as a special dish. Maybe, just maybe, if it wasn’t canned beans and canned whatever the fried onion stuff is there might be a way to make it work. Like braised/roasted green beans with shallots and garlic?