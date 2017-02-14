These Sexy Cocktail Recipes Want To Be Your Valentine This Year

02.14.17 56 mins ago
shutterstock_572970037

Shutterstock

Remember Valentine’s Day when you were a kid? It was so simple, right? You got a Valentine from literally everyone (sometimes even yourself, if you picked really cool cards that year), gorged on candy, and spent a productive school day working on arts and crafts. Good times.

But somewhere along the line, Valentine’s Day got complicated. Now, you’re either trying to find the right way to express your love for your partner or the right way to express how much you can’t wait for Valentine’s Day to be over. In a lot of ways, it seems like the Valentine’s Days of yore were superior.

But, there’s one thing this Valentine’s Day has that your childhood celebrations (hopefully) didn’t. Booze. Let this holiday roundup be our Valentine to you. Cheers! Everyone gets one:

Cruzan Valentine’s Sparkler — Cruzan Rum

cruzan-valentine-sparkler

Cruzan Rum

All that glitters is not gold. In fact, sometimes it’s booze. This rosy-hued sparkler by Cruzan is equal parts sweet and tart, like the very best Valentine’s treats.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Cruzan Aged Light Rum
  • 1.5 part Vanilla Simple Syrup
  • .5 part Unsweetened Fresh Cranberry Juice
  • 2 parts Sparkling Wine

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a champagne flute and stir twice. Garnish with an orange peel cut in the shape of a heart.

TAGSBEVERAGEScocktailsDRINKSVALENTINE'S DAY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP