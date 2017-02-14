Shutterstock

Remember Valentine’s Day when you were a kid? It was so simple, right? You got a Valentine from literally everyone (sometimes even yourself, if you picked really cool cards that year), gorged on candy, and spent a productive school day working on arts and crafts. Good times.

But somewhere along the line, Valentine’s Day got complicated. Now, you’re either trying to find the right way to express your love for your partner or the right way to express how much you can’t wait for Valentine’s Day to be over. In a lot of ways, it seems like the Valentine’s Days of yore were superior.

But, there’s one thing this Valentine’s Day has that your childhood celebrations (hopefully) didn’t. Booze. Let this holiday roundup be our Valentine to you. Cheers! Everyone gets one:

Cruzan Rum

All that glitters is not gold. In fact, sometimes it’s booze. This rosy-hued sparkler by Cruzan is equal parts sweet and tart, like the very best Valentine’s treats.

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Cruzan Aged Light Rum

1.5 part Vanilla Simple Syrup

.5 part Unsweetened Fresh Cranberry Juice

2 parts Sparkling Wine

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a champagne flute and stir twice. Garnish with an orange peel cut in the shape of a heart.