The Joy And Agony Of Making A Movie About Skateboarding On Frozen Sand

Łukasz Zamaro

People who love board sports are known for manipulating their surroundings. A swell that brings perfectly rolling waves, a storm that creates a layer of fresh powder, or a city full of curbs and stairs originally intended for for life’s urban efficiencies. They’re sports that teach us to snatch the opportunities the world presents, while also encouraging creativity. Rather than being driven by awards, those that practice them are mostly motivated by discovering places untouched. They’re satisfied simply by pushing past the expected and finding themselves in new and unique locations — first to make a mark.

For Norwegian filmmaker Jørn Ranum, northern Norway seemed interesting for multiple reasons. After surfing on one of the coldest days of the year, he noticed the sand on the beach had frozen into a thick layer, making it a perfect surface for skateboarding. He saw that the constant twilight offered vibrant colors — a dreamy lighting setup during the short winter days. He began to develop a vision of combining urban elements with a natural environment, wanting his viewers to see how skateboarders change our interpretations of our surroundings.

I had the chance to speak with ambitious 27-year old in between his snowboarding sessions about his film Northbound — which received a special jury mention in the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. I was also lucky enough to speak with one of the skateboarders featured, Henrik Lund, in between his time shadowing in schools, studying to become a teacher. We discussed Ranum’s vision, weather-dependent challenges, and the painful struggles of building and skating a mini-ramp out of sand.