People often cite money as being the biggest barrier to travel. While, yes, it does often cost some hard-earned cash to take that dream trip of the lifetime, you don’t have to break the bank on every trip. Travel can be inexpensive and still be fun. In fact, figuring out how to wander on a shoestring is often the best part.

With that in mind, we thought we’d list some of our favorite cities around America — highlighting the dope digs, killer food, and rad dives where you won’t break that bank. We sifted through Hostel World’s booking engine, checked prices, and uncovered some favorites spots to create a visual tour around America. Let’s dive in.

LOS ANGELES, CA

L.A. is a massive place. You could easily just chill and West Hollywood or Venice and have a great time without leaving those neighborhoods. In this case, we’re choosing the downtown area which has been going through a revival for the better part of a decade now. It’s also one of the only places on the west coast where you’ll feel like you’re in a big east coast city with the weather of, well, southern Cal.

STAY: The Freehand

My view last Friday ✨is a little different than today. Just landed in the ATL 🍑supporting bae and his favorite football team (sports, 😌 I know right?) whatcha doing this weekend? 🤗 A post shared by by KRISTA WILLIAMS (@hundredblog) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:47am PST

The Freehand is located in the heart of downtown LA. The best feature of this spot is the rooftop pool and bar. You can party your heart out at night and just chill poolside all day with the whole of LA’s skyline serving as your technicolor backdrop.

Single dorm beds start at $39 per night — which is a steal for LA.

EAT: Philippe The Original

I'm always craving you. #delicious #satisfyyourcravings #frenchdips A post shared by Philippe The Original (@philippetheog) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

You can’t really go downtown LA and not dip into Phillipe’s for a sandwich. Their French Dips are the best in the city and the home of that sandwich’s origins. You can snag a Dip with beef, ham, turkey, pastrami, pork, or delicious lamb. They’re all great. The deli also does a decent greasy-spoon breakfast. Though, let’s face it, everyone comes for the French Dips.

DRINK: Cole’s Pacific Electric Buffet

Old Fashioned/Manhattan/Sazerac….the Holy Trinity of Whiskey Cocktails. #ColesFrenchDip 📸: @drinktheseries A post shared by Cole's French Dip (@colesfrenchdip) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

This is another classic DTLA spot, reminding you that this city does have some history (or at least imitates it well). This joint is a great cocktail bar with a hidden speak-easy out the back. The cocktails are decently priced and the dark wood and old leather booths give the whole place a throwback atmosphere. Hit up Cole’s for happy hour and snag a couple $6 Manhattans or Old Fashioneds.

If your French Dip appetite hasn’t been sated, try Cole’s version and decide for yourself which place does it best.