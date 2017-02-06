Travel The World Without Leaving Home

Science Has Uncovered Another Very Important Reason To Camp

02.06.17 1 hour ago

Mike Erskine, Unsplash

Sleep is a crucial part of our day to day lives. We need at least eight hours per night or our health begins to suffer. Sadly, up to 40 percent of us are not getting those eight hours in. Our lifestyles — in which busy-ness is a matter of pride — has led to the average American getting less and less sleep every single decade since World War II. With the advent of smart devices and the constant glare of the black mirror, it has gotten much easier to distract ourselves instead of getting all that nourishing sleep.

Well, we should probably try and stop that according to a new study about our sleep patterns and exposure to light.

A study published in Current Biology tested our circadian clocks (that’s fancy science talk for our internal clocks) and how artificial and natural light conversely effects our sleeping patterns. They sent out two groups, group one went to the woods to camp using only “only sunlight, moonlight and campfires for illumination.” The second group stayed in well lit and well connected homes. There was a marked difference in the sleep patterns.

Just kicking it. @nellorado in Redstone, #Colorado. #OptOutside

A photo posted by REI (@rei) on

TAGSadventureCAMPINGhealthSleepTRAVEL

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP