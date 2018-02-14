Long-Discontinued Soda Slice Is Making A Low-Calorie Comeback

#Soda
02.13.18 9 hours ago

Pepsico

In the ’80s, Slice had a solid hold on the fruit juice-flavored soft drink market thanks to a healthy amount of marketing from PepsiCo. As the years went on, jockeying for soft drink supremacy against the heavy-hitting Sprite and 7-Ups of the world proved to be too much, and by 2009, the drink that bolstered “10% real juice” on the can was exclusively on the shelves of Wal-Mart. From there, it died a quiet death. The cans were so sparse and hard to find you couldn’t even pour a Slice out for Slice.

At least people were spared from their late-stage, gross-out commercials:

Now, Chicago entrepreneur Mark Thomann has bought up the trademark rights and plans on relaunching Slice as a low-calorie, low-sugar alternative. On its face, it’s a move that’s in line with what PepsiCo is doing, launching a new sparkling water brand called Bubly, or Coca-Cola’s fruity Diet Cokes. It’s all in an effort to win back market share from the sparkling water takeover that has dominated the industry over the last few years.

But as “fizz” enthusiasts call it, this is “snake.” Low-calorie” and “low-sugar” isn’t “no calorie” and “no sugar.” Still, Thomann believes that even against the big brands, like La Croix (or Coke), Slice will be worth $100 million in five years. Glenn Backus, managing partner of Revolution Brands, which is behind the Slice relaunch, had thoughts on where Slice would fit in the overall scheme of fizzy, flavored water.

“I think there’s an opportunity to have something more palatable (than most flavored waters),” he said. Raising the eyebrows of Polar Seltzer enthusiasts across the country.

Ultimately, the goal is for them to build up the brand then sell it back to Coke or Pepsi. Joe Gioconda, the company’s lawyer, laughed as he said: “Frankly, Coke and Pepsi could get into a bidding war if they want.” Meanwhile, there hasn’t really been a good reason stated for bringing back the brand, or for anyone to drink it.

(Via The Chicago Tribune)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soda
TAGSSODA

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 7 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP