Yes, You Should Absolutely Buy This Smoker Built Into A Cadillac

07.05.17 3 hours ago

Craigslist

For almost a year, I’ve thought that the most wonderful, exciting, ingenious way to get your barbecue on was via filing cabinet. Hear me out: your grill may be amazing, but can it smoke meat on several different levels (heat settings!) and conveniently look like a piece of office furniture that thieves would ignore if they stopped by to snatch your valuables during your family cookout? Sure, you’d be out TVs and jewelry, but at least you could enjoy a nice piece of chicken that you’d hidden where your tax returns should have gone.

Check it out, this guy’s a genius:

Don’t get it twisted: Carcinogenic metals make for the most delicious meat. But none of that matters anymore, because filing cabinet BBQ guy has been vanquished, disappeared, replaced. For your next big outdoor party, you should be thinking bigger. You should be thinking about cooking all your fine cuts of protein in a Cadillac Deville. And good news: One is available in Dallas. Only gonna run you $1,800 too. (Or best offer! Could be yours for $1250.)

Behold!!!!

Shutterstock/UPROXX

