Meet The Man Trying To Disrupt The Hot Dog Game

I usually know exactly what I’m getting myself into when I order a hot dog… that being: I have no idea what I’m getting myself into. I remember reading the ingredients on hot dog packaging like the super inquisitive, weird little 7-year-old I was and scruntching up my nose.

“Disgusting!” I thought. “I am literally eating random ground-up animal parts!”

In middle school, I read about the governmental health allowances for what can legally be processed into hot dogs and still safe to eat. It was not a great educational experience. Then, in 2009, the items found in hot dogs over the course of one calendar year were revealed by the USDA. It was grim.

If you can’t read that entry, I’ll give you a cheat sheet: Worms. Lots of worms.

It wasn’t until I was an adult that I learned the novelty of a 100% beef frank in a world full of fake meat. Even then, I had questions. I wanted to know what was up with my dogs like the Portlandia couple wanted to know about their chicken.

I wasn’t the only skeptic. We’re living in an era where food manufacturers are doing what they can to keep costs down and production up. At any given time, what we think we’re eating could turn out to be completely different from what we actually put in our mouths. As so many studies have proven of late, the problem of “fake food” is probably far bigger than you think,

Keith Dorman — a man with a family history of making cheat codes for food (his great grandfather is the guy responsible for the pieces of paper that keep cheese slices from sticking together) — was every bit as concerned as me. The food manufacturer believes people should have a right to know what’s in their food, and that labels ought to accurately reflect what’s in the package.

In fact, he’s trying to put the labels on the food itself: stamping his new brand of hot dogs with info about their ingredients.