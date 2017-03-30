Could Social Media Actually Be Good For Your Mental Health?

Shutterstock/UPROXX

Ask anyone what you should do when you’re feeling lonely, anxious, and depressed and they’ll probably tell you the same thing: Get off social media immediately! Why? Because as we all know, seeing the Insta-stories from a party you weren’t invited to is only going to make you feel worse. And even when you know what you’re being shown is a highly curated selection of words and images, you can’t help but feel dejected.

So what do you do? You swear off Snapchat and Instagram. You deactivate your Facebook account. You delete your Twitter and you magically feel better. That feeling lasts for a few hours, maybe a few days, but then you start running into problems. Social media is the only way you and your friends communicate and you’re suddenly struck by the panicky feeling that you’ll never speak to any human ever again. So you come crawling on back, enveloping yourself in the scratchy security blanket that social media provides, and promising that this time things will be different.

If this sounds like you, don’t feel too bad. According to recent data, many of us spend at least 50 minutes a day on Facebook and its subsidiaries (not to mention other platforms) without even noticing. Social media has embedded itself so seamlessly into our modern lives that going without is almost impossible. Even if it weren’t for your friends and relatives demanding to know why you’ve deleted your account and dropped from their friends list, there’s the issue of signing up for things via Facebook and Twitter. It’s become so easy to link everything that even typing our names and email addresses seems like a Herculean feat by comparison.

Is there any real solution? Aaron Harvey, the founder of Intrusive Thoughts, a resource network for people struggling with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), has been puzzling over that question for a long time. Diagnosed with OCD, Harvey — who started his organization to help explain and normalize the anxiety so many people feel — wants to lessen the stigma that those living with mental illness face. And though he knows that there are reports on top of reports that suggest that social media is a major component when it comes to increasing the severity of anxiety and depression, he also believes that it’s one of the best ways we can utilize the internet to help ourselves.

“I travel a lot for work,” Harvey says. “I can be alone and feeling nothing but self loathing, but if I’m able to go on Facebook, or Instagram, or text message, or threads, or messenger, or whatever it is, I can actually realize that I have all these people in my life that maybe aren’t wherever I am, but that I can reconnect with quickly. The idea is connection and community and if that’s what you’re using social media for then the benefits outweigh the costs.”

Harvey’s not alone in this belief. He’s working with several psychologists and others in the mental health profession to find ways in which people can support each other, while still using social media in a healthy way. So how do you reset your mind and your expectations to make social media a net positive in your life rather than a wall of anxiety and resentment? It starts with notifications.