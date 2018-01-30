The Essential Rules For Solo Travel

#Solo Travel #The Mad Ones #Adventure #Travel
01.30.18 5 hours ago

Uproxx

Solo travel can be a liberatingeven life-changing – experience, but as I’ve learned (often the hard way) through my years as a globetrotting travel writer, there’s definitely an art to it.

This month, Lonely Planet published my guide: The Solo Travel Handbook. I’ve loaded the book up with all the best tips and tricks I know for enjoying life on the road all on your own.

Here are eight rules to for the solo vagabond to live by:

Ensure you have back-up access to your travel funds and documents

Unsplash

Being stranded in a foreign country without any cash (or your ID) can be a terrifyingly isolating experience. Take measures to ensure you can access your funds and documents if your wallet is lost or stolen. Email yourself copies of all important documents before you leave home, and keep an additional bank card (ideally for a different account) and a bit of emergency cash stashed in a sock or a secret compartment of your luggage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Solo Travel#The Mad Ones#Adventure#Travel
TAGSadventureSolo travelthe mad onesTRAVEL

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 1 day ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 5 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 6 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP