Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Sonic Is Ready To Ruin Your New Year’s Resolution With $1.00 Chili Cheese Coneys

01.01.17 2 hours ago

Shutterstock

Ahh, a fresh new year to make up for your trash 2016. Before 12:00 AM last night, you promised yourself you would “quit f*cking around” and “crush sh*t” the way you were supposed to last year but didn’t. You promised to stop smoking, save money, sleep eight hours a day and eat healthier meals. A new year, a new you, right? Well, good luck with that sis because here comes Sonic slithering into your life with an inexpensive and delicious temptation.

TAGSFAST FOODsonic

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP