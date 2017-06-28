Shutterstock

If there’s one thing you can guarantee it’s that the world population is going to continue to grow exponentially. According to UNICEF, more than 350,000 babies are born worldwide every day. That’s more than 250 births per minute and over 4 per second. Right now, the global population is 7.5 billion, but experts predict it will hit 10 billion by 2050. Where are all of these people going to live? According to the UN, in 2050 when the world population finally hits 10 billion, these will be the top ten most populated cities in the world.

Take a look at this visual tour of the soon-to-be-biggest. You’ll find African, Central American and Asian countries but you know what you won’t find? An American or European city. At least not until megalopolises (LA to SD) start counting!

10.) Mexico City, Mexico (23.9 million people)

Already the largest city in the Americas with 8.8 million people, the capital of Mexico is expected to explode with population in the coming years. By 2050, it’s expected to more than double.