07.18.17

The season premiere of Game of Thrones destroyed viewership records. 10.1 million people tuned in to watch the show (by contrast, the previous record for the show was 8.9 million viewers for the season 6 finale). If that already seems like a lot, you should take into account the fact that HBO estimates that with the addition of HBOGo and HBONow viewers streaming the show, the number is closer to 16 million. That’s a lot of eyes on Arya Stark.

One of the most exciting moments for any GOT fan is when the opening theme begins to play. Visually, we’re transported on an epic journey through Westeros. There’s no way this opening could possibly be better, right? Well, what if instead of feeling like we are flying over an origami version of the Seven Kingdoms, we were just watching an old man eating tomato soup?

If that doesn’t sound exciting to you, that’s probably because you haven’t yet watched this well-made parody video. The video actually came out a few years ago, but was posted by ClickHole over the weekend in honor of the Game of Thrones Premiere on Sunday night. You can’t possibly watch this without getting the same goosebumps that cover your body while watching the HBO version. Don’t believe me? Check out the video below:

