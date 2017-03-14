Shutterstock

First, a disclaimer: Soup is good. Soup is sometimes great. Homemade chicken noodle on a cold winter day? Wonderful. A bowl of Italian wedding that you saw on the specials board at a diner and ordered on a whim? Probably a great decision. Hell, I’ve had clam chowders that I still think about frequently, even today, years after I scraped (and debated licking) the bottom of the bowl, restaurant etiquette be damned. No one here is saying soup is bad. Let’s make that clear.

But let’s also make this next part clear, too, now that we’ve gotten all that out of the way: Soup — all soup, any soup — is the saddest lunch.

I think a hypothetical will help explain.

Okay, picture this: You walk into a restaurant for lunch. It’s mostly empty, just a few business people at a table in the center discussing the meeting they’re going to or coming from, and one old man over in the corner, sitting by himself. You sit down and peruse the menu. Everything looks pretty good. Maybe you’ll have the Reuben. Yes, you will definitely have the Reuben. You’ve earned it. As the waitress walks over to take your order, you spy, out of the corner of your eye, the old man pulling his spoon out of his soup bowl and blowing on it to cool it off. He moves the spoon to his mouth and takes a kind of slurping bite, then removes it to start the process again.

If you are like me, you are devastated by this, for him. I’m not even sure why. The thing about him sitting alone probably has something to do with it (I admittedly pressed my thumb on the scale a bit there), as that is something that always looks a little sad to other people, even if there’s something liberating about eating by yourself in a restaurant if you can quiet the internal voice telling you it’s weird. (It’s even kind of a power move, if you play it right.) But now run through the same hypothetical other foods. They’re all less sad, right? Examples:

Sandwich – Eating a sandwich is not sad, in company or alone, because sandwiches are eaten on the go. Why, that old man is too busy for utensils, what with his exciting personal and professional responsibilities. No, he only has time for something he can eat with you hands. “Who’s that high achiever?,” people will say when they see him. “Is he the CEO of Google?” Nope, just a hungry person eating lunch with his hands.

Cheeseburger – Cheeseburgers are never sad. Look at this girl. Her cheeseburger looks like a gross homemade Big Mac and she loves it.