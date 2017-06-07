A Glimpse Of Where You Can Fly For $49 With Southwest’s New Promo

Unsplash/Uproxx

From ever-changing TSA rules, to canceled flights, to scorpions falling on your head while in mid-aid, flying is a real hassle sometimes. If you’re going to be confined to a small, window seat for hours with only a bag of pretzels and a free coffee to show for it, the last thing you want to do is overpay. But what if you could fly one way for only $49 dollars? And no, we aren’t talking about a flight from Buffalo to Rochester. These are flights from places like Boston to Baltimore. Southwest is throwing them out like Oprah threw out gifts to her eager studio audience. You get a cheap flight! You get a cheap flight! Everyone gets a cheap flight!

But, act now because these crazy deals won’t last. This is the giant fare sale the airline only runs two times per year and it only lasts until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. While you’ll find flights for $49, there are also many flights from $79, $99, and $129 which is still way less than you would normally expect to pay. You can even fly internationally, but there are some rules involved: it’ll cost you between $59 and $250 and you can only fly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

One stipulation is that you can’t get on Southwest’s website and book a flight for tomorrow. That’s not how this works. The period for these deals lasts from August 22nd to December 13th. So, if you were planning that early fall trip to watch the leaves change in Vermont, now’s your chance. Also, you can’t fly on Sundays or Fridays and Labor Day and Thanksgiving aren’t included. But, that still leaves a lot of days to finally go on that trip you’ve been putting off.