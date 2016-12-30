Buying Bubbly For NYE? Here’s Your Gateway Guide To Sparkling Wines

Ralph Ordaz

Sparkling wine — or bubbly, if you will — comes in many forms depending on where it comes from. It can often be a confusing prospect deciding what’s what and which one you should spend your hard-earned dollars on.

In our endeavor to provide a gateway to all things alcohol, we’ve created a little guide for you to get your bearings when it comes to the fizzy stuff. Below are the main types of sparkling wine being produced. Each region uses a slightly different method for producing their wines — that’s what makes them special. After that you really just need to know if you prefer sweeter sparkling wines (Duox and Demi-sec), middle of the road balance between sweetness and dryness (Dry and Extra Dry), or the often tart and very crisp side of things (Brut, Extra Brut, and Brut Nature). All that really means is that sparkling wines can pair with almost any dish!

Pro Note: Duox (sometimes dolce) sparkling wines will have up to 2 teaspoons of sugar per serving, a Brut Nature will have about 1/16 of a teaspoon per serving.