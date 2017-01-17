Life is short. If there’s one thing that unites us, it’s the desire to live a little longer. We promise to exercise instead of eating chips. We make New Year’s resolutions and then proceed to break them. Even with all the self-torpedoing, we still always want a few more minutes.
Science has been working on it. Doing their best to aid our cause. Usually, we’re hearing about what kills us faster, but today we get some good news! A recent study shows that eating hot chili peppers pushes back the reaper… at least a little.
The study was conducted in the United States with 16,179 adults over the course of 23 years of their life. They found that people who eat hot chili peppers and spicy food regularly had a 13 percent decrease in mortality. Eating spicy food allows you to live longer! It might be time to invest in chili pepper futures.
That Da Bomb sauce is no joke. The directions said to put 1-2 drops for a full pot of sauce, or something to that affect. I loved hot sauce so ignored that and put about 10 drops on my ramen. First couple bites didn’t seem bad, then it hit, and I spent the next hour trying to cool off my mouth. This was maybe 15 years ago, but damn did it suck.
I’ve completely gone off the ridiculous hot sauces. I love some heat, but I don’t have anything left to prove.
My Waterloo was a fish vindaloo and the little Malaysian grandma who made it laughing at me for about a week. I swear the chili gravy was glowing red.
Same here, I have no desire to try the insane sauces or wing challenges anymore. I did enough of that in college. I still seek out sauces that add heat with great flavor though. I can never have enough of those.
@Col. Angus I got some ssäm sauce recently from David Chang’s Momofuku line and I’m pretty happy with that. Otherwise I stick to Sambal Olek and Crystals pretty habitually.
Sriracha is sooo overated and I only use Tabasco when it’s the only thing the restaurant has. Tabasco isn’t bad, but IMO it’s all heat and vinegar with very little flavor on its own. As staples, I keep Valentina extra hot, Lousiana (or Cajun Chef), and the chili garlic paste you have at #9. Local guy makes a line of stuff called John Henry and he has some solid spicy BBQ sauces. I have a hard time finding good BBQ sauces in the big grocery stores because everyone does the tired old molasses ketchup mess you can get at McDonald’s. Luckily, here in Texas we focus on the meat so that you usually you don’t need the sauce.
At least you’re in Texas and have all those options.
Agree on Sriracha and Tabasco. I was out of the states when the whole Sriracha thing blew up and it was just baffling because it’s so mediocre. It’s not even the best sauce made by that company!
You’re the second person to recommend Valentina. I might have to just break down and buy some.
Sriracha is very overrated and I just can’t do the overly-venegar-y-ness of Tabasco.