Life is short. If there’s one thing that unites us, it’s the desire to live a little longer. We promise to exercise instead of eating chips. We make New Year’s resolutions and then proceed to break them. Even with all the self-torpedoing, we still always want a few more minutes.
Science has been working on it. Doing their best to aid our cause. Usually, we’re hearing about what kills us faster, but today we get some good news! A recent study shows that eating hot chili peppers pushes back the reaper… at least a little.
The study was conducted in the United States with 16,179 adults over the course of 23 years of their life. They found that people who eat hot chili peppers and spicy food regularly had a 13 percent decrease in mortality. Eating spicy food allows you to live longer! It might be time to invest in chili pepper futures.
That Da Bomb sauce is no joke. The directions said to put 1-2 drops for a full pot of sauce, or something to that affect. I loved hot sauce so ignored that and put about 10 drops on my ramen. First couple bites didn’t seem bad, then it hit, and I spent the next hour trying to cool off my mouth. This was maybe 15 years ago, but damn did it suck.
I’ve completely gone off the ridiculous hot sauces. I love some heat, but I don’t have anything left to prove.
My Waterloo was a fish vindaloo and the little Malaysian grandma who made it laughing at me for about a week. I swear the chili gravy was glowing red.
Same here, I have no desire to try the insane sauces or wing challenges anymore. I did enough of that in college. I still seek out sauces that add heat with great flavor though. I can never have enough of those.