01.17.17

Life is short. If there’s one thing that unites us, it’s the desire to live a little longer. We promise to exercise instead of eating chips. We make New Year’s resolutions and then proceed to break them. Even with all the self-torpedoing, we still always want a few more minutes.

Science has been working on it. Doing their best to aid our cause. Usually, we’re hearing about what kills us faster, but today we get some good news! A recent study shows that eating hot chili peppers pushes back the reaper… at least a little.

The study was conducted in the United States with 16,179 adults over the course of 23 years of their life. They found that people who eat hot chili peppers and spicy food regularly had a 13 percent decrease in mortality. Eating spicy food allows you to live longer! It might be time to invest in chili pepper futures.

