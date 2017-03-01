This Olympian Left Sports To Pursue A Culinary Quest For Perfection

#The Pursuit
Michael Stember’s life has been defined by forward motion. In college, he ran track for Stanford. In 1999, he ran the 1500 meters in the Pan Am Games. Then, in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he ran for his country in front of all the world.

This high-level success could never have been achieved if Stember hadn’t taken his training seriously — hours on the track powered by a diet of fast, easy carbs, proteins, and fats. For many athletes, that means pastas, simple carbs, protein shakes, and powdered supplements. But Stember is also a deeply inquisitive soul, and he sensed there might be a better way.

Eventually, Stember discovered fresh, raw fish — it was a nutrient-rich protein with enough fat to supplement his runner’s lifestyle. This was a revelation. Not only did he love eating sushi, but he learned it was better for him. Worlds collided.

What Stember had discovered is what’s known as the Inuit Paradox — a theory about how fatty, cold-water marine proteins break down more easily in the body, therefore offering a healthy, efficient source of nutrients, fats, and proteins. This means it also makes a perfect fuel for athletes looking for a natural alternative to being a “powder monkey.”

