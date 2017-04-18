Getty Image

Artist, philosopher, and writer William Hazlitt once said “a gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured smile can work wonders and accomplish miracles.” We should carry those words with us wherever we travel. Most times, the biggest dividends we earn on the road come from our most selfless acts.

With that in mind, we nominate 2017 as the year for you to plan a vacation with purpose. Now we’re not saying that you don’t deserves six-days and seven-nights of pampering poolside. What were saying is that there are other ways to regenerate your soul while traveling, too.

Voluntourism offers an education that you’ll rarely find in a resort. It’s a chance to connect to new people in an authentic way — helping you understand the world through a fresh lens. As Hazlitt put it “travel’s greatest purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.”

Below are a few options that you can take this year to help the world be a better place while venturing to far off lands.