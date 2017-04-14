For The Love Of God, Go Outside Once In A While

It’s here! The teaser trailer just dropped for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans the world over are undoubtedly dissecting every single frame as we speak in the search for easter eggs, hints, and clues.

We decided to focus on another aspect of the Star Wars franchise that we love — the far flung locales that the movies have always embraced to create their expansive galaxy far, far away. We did a little digging and watched the teaser (about 20 times) to deduce some of the places this one was filmed.

Disney/Lucas Films

Of course on a film this effects heavy a lot of the filming was carried out on the legendary Pinewood Studios in London. We did notice three big locations around our world that are worth a trip anytime. And you might want to go sooner rather than later. After Skellig Michael was pinpointed as the location of final scene in The Force Awakens the place flooded with tourists.

Of course this is 100 percent speculative based on the teaser, IMDb, and spoiler sites around the web. Also, if you don’t want any spoilers, proceed with caution as there are set pictures from locations below.

County Kerry, Ireland

Disney/Lucas Films

Skellig Michael and Ceann Sibeal are solidly confirmed as locations in Ireland. The first is exactly where The Force Awakens left off and the second seems to be an extension of that. There have been set photos posted online of a temple grounds where Luke trains Rey. There’s also rumors of filming having taken place around Brow Head in County Cork, but it’s hard to say for sure right now.

Ar tóir #StarWars #CeannSibeal #Dingle #Kerry #WildAtlanticWay

A post shared by Aoife Dowd (@aoifedowd01) on

Maybe one of the most photogenic landscapes in Ireland. The Three Sisters (An Triúr Deirféar) with Inis Tuaisceart in the background. P: @hipsterpix

A post shared by Dingle Peninsula Tourism (@dinglepeninsulatourism) on

