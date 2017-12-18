A Travel Guide To The Filming Locations Of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Last April we had a little fun predicting the filming locations from the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise. This past weekend saw The Last Jedi released around the world. It brought joy and wonder to the masses (and massive profits to Disney).

It turns out, our original picks weren’t that far off with regards to the film’s far-flung locales. Though the rumors that Oscar Issacs, John Boyega, and Benicio del Toro were filming in Mexico were either unfounded, misdirection, or left on the editing room floor — as Mexico doesn’t appear in the end credits of the film (we stayed to check).

As holiday travel heats up and folks plan last minute winter break getaways, we decided to make a visual tour of the locations we know are now part of the Star Wars universe.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Ahch-to — Skellig Michael, Ireland

We all know the striking and craggy Skellig Michael would be taking a central role in The Last Jedi. The wind-swept isles (and the surrounding County Kerry) serve as the home of the exiled Luke Skywalker who spends his days spearing massive fish, drinking green milk from walrus-like beasts, and avoiding Rey’s bid to bring him back into the rebellion/resistance.

