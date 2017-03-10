5 Food Myths Busted

Starbucks Has ‘Easter Cups’ Now But Please Don’t Make It A Controversy

#Twitter
03.10.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Starbucks

In a move that should surprise no one (but will also likely put the internet into an uproar), Starbucks has decided to release special cups for Spring. Despite the chain’s history of riling (a few overly aggressive) people up over their designs, the powers that be have decided to switch things up once again.

EASTER CUPS!

Starbucks

These cups might be Starbuck’s least offensive yet. But could that alone cause controversy? After all, they aren’t technically Easter-themed cups, they are spring-themed — marking the first time Starbucks has celebrated the coming of Spring in cup form. War on Easter? And aren’t those eggs? Aren’t they somehow related to… something? We need to get mad!

Sorry, these are 100% innocuous. Nothing to bother anyone. The cups most closely resemble the infamous Twitter eggs that are commonly found in the profiles of trolls (shots fired against trolls! The war on Twitter trolls!). They’re made to be hand-drawn upon by the baristas (or guests) in any number of Spring-themed designs like a sun, an umbrella or the strange, alternate version of your name Starbucks employees like to use. If there’s going to be a complaint, it’ll be about all the sharpie fumes.

https://mobile.twitter.com/cwarzel/status/840187347614486531

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSCOFFEEDRINKSinternetlifeSpringSTARBUCKSTwitter
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP