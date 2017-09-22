Starbucks’ Fall Cups Surprisingly Haven’t Backfired — Yet

#Starbucks #Food
09.22.17 1 hour ago

Starbucks

Starbucks has had some trouble in the past with their seasonal cup choices. Let’s just say people might care a little too much about whether or not a corporation kowtows to their holiday sometimes. Online kerfuffles have erupted over Starbucks’ cup choice again and again. But, Starbucks hasn’t been deterred. Oh, no, when Starbucks goes all in, they stay all in.

To celebrate the first day of fall — or the autumnal equinox if you’re into astronomical terminology — Starbucks released their fall line of totally adorbs cups. Each one is a different fall-based color with a large round white orb in the middle. The cups will come in “jewel-tones of plum, teal and orange” and each white orb will have “hand-drawn designs including a pie, an owl and of course, a pumpkin,” according to Starbucks’ website. Which sounds very innocuous and un-rage inspiring. Unless you’re a Starbucks barista and you have to spend the better part of your day drawing pumpkins, pies, and owls.

Let’s check in on Twitter to see if Starbucks has offended anyone yet. Scrolling … Scrolling … (Eyes widen). There’s no outrage? There’s no outrage. In fact, people seem to be pretty stoked on the new design.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Starbucks#Food
TAGSDrinkFALLFOODSTARBUCKS

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP