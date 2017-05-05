Starbucks/Uproxx

Instead of grabbing a Corona or a bottle of Jose Cuervo today, many people around the country will be opting for coffee. Why, you ask? It’s because, even though today is Cinco de Mayo, it’s also the beginning of one of the best promotions Starbucks has ever come up with: Frappuccino Happy Hour. So gather your friends and get a sitter because things are about to get extra caffeinated for half the price.

The rules are similar to the happy hour at your favorite bar. Instead of deals on shots of Jameson and cans of PBR, though, you can get half-price Frappuccinos from 3-6 p.m. every day. Yea, that’s right. You have three hours to get from your office to Starbucks to get your coffee fix for half price. Don’t stop to chat with Cheryl in HR. You don’t have time. Coffee bliss awaits.

We know this seems too good to be true, but don’t worry. You don’t need a coupon and you don’t even need to buy anything else while you’re there. Just stop into your local Starbucks starting today and order any flavor and size Frappuccino (even customized versions). The catch? The Happy Hour only runs until May 14th. That means that you have just nine days to take advantage of this ridiculous offer. It’s so good, you might as well get one every day. Just make sure you get there before they notice what they’ve done.

On top of that, Starbucks is running a promotion with Snapchat where you can unlock special lenses that are available at participating stores only. When you stop in to get your Frappuccino, take a look around for the Snapcode, scan it using your Snapchat app and you’re off and running. They’ll be adding new lenses every two days throughout Frappuccino Happy Hour.

So, to recap: You can enjoy a tasty coffee beverage and keep up to date on new and popular social media trends all in one place. And you can do all that for half price. Good luck finding a better deal than that.